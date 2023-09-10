Care home residents got to vote for their favourite four-legged friend.

The activities team at Wood Grange care home in Bourne held a dog photography competition for National Dog Day and displayed all of the entries at the Westminster Lane home.

The entries from staff members and relatives were displayed for residents in a ‘virtual dog show’ encouraging them to reminisce about pets they once had while voting for the winner.

Photo entries from staff and relatives were displayed at the home

The most photogenic pup proved to be spaniel Gwyn whose owner Maggie is Wood Grange’s administrator.

General manager, Katya Petrova said: “Our residents love animals and lots of them have owned dogs in the past so it was lovely to hear their stories about the different things their dogs had got up to.”

Gwyn won the hearts of Wood Grange residents

A resident added: “We have had such a nice day remembering all the dogs we have known and loved. They are all such characters.”