Tails were wagging as a dog club returned to Rutland for an annual summer club.

This week 70 young dog enthusiasts descended on the Rutland Showground in Oakham with their canine companions in tow for the Young Kennel Club summer camp.

Fun-filled activities, training and entertainment for both youngsters and the 120 dogs are on offer throughout this week.

Morgan Tait-Shoosmith, 16, with poodle Dakota at theYoung Kennel Club at the Rutland Showground

Helen Kerfoot, chief operations officer, said: “It is the highlight of the year for a lot of children.

“These days with social media it’s nice they are out in the fresh air.”

Young Kennel Club was kicked off on Sunday (July 30) with ice breakers allowing children to make friends followed by classes beginning on Monday morning.

Helen Kerfoot of the Young Kennel Club and her dog Bernard with Isabella, eight, and George, 10, Gardener with poodles Fifi and Jasmine at the Rutland Showground

They put their best paw forward when trying out skills across a range of dog-focused disciplines including agility, scent work, obedience and heelwork to music, plus an educational programme that will provide information about all things canine – from dog grooming and care, to dog first aid.

A packed evening schedule is providing fun throughout the week with a sports night, quiz night and talent show.

Helen got involved with the Kennel Club having attended herself as a child.

The owner of four dogs, she knows first hand how important it can be to provide education - even at a young age.

Young Kennel Club at the Rutland Showground

She said: “Dog ownership is increasing. Particularly in the pandemic lots of people bought puppies but they couldn’t get out to train them and some ended up with behavioural problems.

“We teach the children how to be responsible dog owners from a young age and how to stay safe around dogs they don’t know.”

The camp has been going for more than forty years and has been based at the Rutland Showground for the past three.

Young Kennel Club at the Rutland Showground

Most children bring their own dogs, although they can borrow them, and camp on site with their parents or guardians.

Morgan Tait-Shoosmith, 16, has been attending the camp’. She said: “You get to bond with your dog - it is something different.”

Morgan, who brought with her 17-month-old poodle Dakota, will be volunteering at the camp next year.

Another highlight of the camp is allowing the young people to make friends.

Young Kennel Club at the Rutland Showground

This was one of the reasons Charlotte Mitchell, 12, returned. She said: “I have made lots of friends and it’s a really good experience for dogs to do different things.

“It’s really fun.”

Next week, from Thursday, August 10, until Sunday, August 13, The Kennel Club’s International Agility Festival will also be at Rutland Showground.

A class focussed on recall

Charlotte Mitchell, 12

Beginners agility at the Young Kennel Club

