The group which runs an outdoor swimming pool has vowed to keep it open despite ‘depressing’ unseasonable weather driving away visitors.

Bourne Outdoor Pool Preservation Trust has appealed to the community to support the Abbey Lawns facility after a significant drop in numbers caused by cooler temperatures and regular rainfall across July.

Run as a charity, the pool needs between £400 and £500 a day to break even and is reliant on visitors it can bring through the door.

A special early morning summer solstice opening attracted swimmers, but poor weather since has badly hit visitor numbers

“It’s been absolutely horrendous with the weather,” said trust chairwoman Mandy Delaine Smith.

“If it wasn’t for private hire and the loyalty of our regulars we would probably have closed our doors by now.

“We have been keeping our staffing to a minimum to keep the costs down, but we still have to heat the water and put chemicals in even if there aren’t many people using it.”

Forecasters have blamed a shift in the jet stream for the current unsettled weather.

“It’s quite depressing, even for the staff,” Mandy added.

“They’re starting to get fed up because they want to do their job. They want to be lifeguards, they don’t just want to be cleaning the changing rooms.

“But we will keep going. We will be there for the rest of the season.”

This year’s season opened on Saturday, May 23 and will extend to Friday, September 1 - the end of the key school summer holiday period.

“I know there are holidays, but it’s the weather that is keeping people away,” Mandy said.

“I totally get why people don’t come, but we are a sun trap here and it’s out of the wind.

“They say the weather’s going to get better by the end of next week so we’re just keeping our fingers crossed.”

The Bourne Outdoor Pool Preservation Trust has run the pool, which first opened in 1919, since leasing it from Bourne United Charities in 1990.

As a 50-yard near-Olympic size heated pool, it is one of the largest surviving outdoor pools in England.

It also has a toddlers pool, fountain pool, indoor changing, lawns, takeaway cafe and play area.

New classes have also been introduced this year to entice more swimmers.

“It’s beautiful here so we invite everyone to come down and see what we have to offer,” Mandy added.

It is open for general swimming from 10.30am to 6.30pm at weekends and 12.30pm to 6.30pm from Monday to Friday.