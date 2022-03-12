Road safety experts say big government cuts to maintenance budgets are of ‘grave concern’ and warned some routes may have to shut if they become unsafe.

A campaign to reverse a £12m cut in the cash spent on fixing Lincolnshire’s roads failed – and the reduced budget will now stay in place until 2025.

Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership says routes could close if they are not deemed safe enough and that drivers will have to adapt to poor conditions as a result of the Department for Transport’s decision.

Road surfaces such as this one in south Lincolnshire are causing a concern

John Siddle from the partnership said: “It is of grave concern that the maintenance budget has been cut so drastically. We know we have an ageing road network and more money, not less, is required to keep them to a safe standard.

“There are no specific roads that concern us at this time, however, without the proper maintenance they could deteriorate very quickly which could have safety implications.

“Road closures would have to be looked at on a case-by-case process, the road network is vital to the Lincolnshire economy and denied use of certain roads will have a massive effect.

John Siddle of Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership

“Drivers now must be very careful to drive to the conditions and not assume the road is at its best. Standing water may not be a puddle but could be a very deep pothole and, when driving at night, potholes or sunken verges can be hard to spot.”

The government's decision not to reverse road budget buts means Lincolnshire residents will pay more through council tax.

The county council urges people to report road issues using its ‘fixmystreet’ online service.

It also wants people to continue to share their experiences of our roads – via www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.uk/fix-our-funds-to-fix-our-roads – as it tries to fight for ‘fairer funding’