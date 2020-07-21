Home   News   Article

Pop-up stall by For The Love of Scrubs Stamford Lincs/Rutland and Helping with Headbands raises £2,500 to support health workers

By Steve Creswell
-
steve.creswell@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:00, 21 July 2020

Two groups who make garments for frontline NHS workers raised more than £2,500 with a pop-up stall selling face coverings.

Volunteers with For The Love of Scrubs Stamford Lincs/Rutland and Helping with Headbands were swamped with customers on Ironmonger Street in Stamford on Saturday (July 18).

Volunteers with For The Love of Scrubs Stamford Lincs/Rutland and Helping with Headbands on Ironmonger Street in Stamford on Saturday (July 18)
Volunteers with For The Love of Scrubs Stamford Lincs/Rutland and Helping with Headbands on Ironmonger Street in Stamford on Saturday (July 18)

The event proved such a success they now plan to hold a similar one in Bourne on August 1.

Read more
BourneCoronavirusHealthStamford

More by this author

Steve Creswell

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE