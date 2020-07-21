Pop-up stall by For The Love of Scrubs Stamford Lincs/Rutland and Helping with Headbands raises £2,500 to support health workers
Published: 16:00, 21 July 2020
Two groups who make garments for frontline NHS workers raised more than £2,500 with a pop-up stall selling face coverings.
Volunteers with For The Love of Scrubs Stamford Lincs/Rutland and Helping with Headbands were swamped with customers on Ironmonger Street in Stamford on Saturday (July 18).
The event proved such a success they now plan to hold a similar one in Bourne on August 1.
