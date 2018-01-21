Poppy Appeal raises  a fantastic £45,000

Have your say

The Poppy Appeal organisers have thanked the generous people of Stamford after raising more than £45,000.

With 17 all year round boxes now in pubs and elsewhere in Stamford, Jim Jackson, the Poppy Appeal organiser, said: “We should reach £46,500 when the appeal ends in September 2018.

“This will be an increase of £1,700 on the last year (October 2016 to September 2017).

In November 2017, manned stalls were once again in three of the town supermarkets. Morrisons realised £11,775; Waitrose raised £8,299 and Sainsbury’s £ 6,916.

Another manned stall was run by the students of the public services course Stamford New College, raising £241.

Help was also given by: the appeal’s 103 civilian volunteers, RAF Wittering personnel, 20 Works Group Royal Engineers personnel, 104 Military Working Dogs Squadron and students from the Church of Latter Day Saints.

Poppies were put in shops, businesses, clubs and schools. The school with the highest total was Malcolm Sargent Primary with £762.

Ladies knitted and crocheted poppies with Linda Mills of Stamford Sewing Shop and her Craft Group raising £355, Sue Futter £333, Karina Thorne and Pat McCaig £83 and nine-year-old Copthill School pupil Annabel Hayes raised £160.

A coffee morning was held in the town hall organised by Maria Jackson raising £153.

Other sources of income included Keith Langley and Ideal Shopping Direct £582, a stall in Stamford High Street raised £1,667, Air Training Cadets £776.22 and Army Cadets £362 and Darren Rawnsley and friends running up and down Ironmonger Street with a full sandbag £127.

To thank everyone who helped, a party was held at Blackstones Sports and Social Club in November where guests included mayor Tony Story and branch president Steve Bonde.

The mayor handed out 15 certificates at the party to those present who had raised over £100 and a total of 27 more were handed out the following week by Jim Jackson.

Steve Bonde presented 18 volunteer awards including a 15-year award to Bill Turner, 20-year award to Alan Fox, Paddy Moore, Tony Story and Val Story, 25-year award to Roy Prentice, 35-year award to Cate Goodwin and a 50-year award to Brenda White.

Jim Jackson gave a talk on where the appeal money is spent and thanked everyone for coming and for those who had made it a very successful year.

These included Steve Bonde; Ray Beresford; Roy and Marian; Brian Marsden; James Garner and staff and the committee of Blackstones Sports Club; Jim Rimmington; Alan Patrick; Peter Wharam; Clive and June Green, Adrian and Jane Pape; Maria Jackson and Pauline Rimmington.