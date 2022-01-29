The 2021 Poppy Appeal in Stamford returned to ‘near normal’ as close to £50,000 was raised.

The Stamford branch of the Royal British Legion collected a whopping £46,503.97 during the appeal in November.

During the collections at Morrisons, Waitrose and Sainsbury’s, included contactless machines which boosted the totals considerably.

Peter Wharam with his granddaughter Maisie at Sainsbury’s

In Morrisons, £12,060.92 was collected in cash with a further £3,342 in contactless; in Waitrose, £8,030.15 in cash and £3,808 in contactless and in Sainsbury’s, £6,491.22 with a further £1,674.33 in contactless donations.

Elsewhere, Malcolm Sargent Primary School raised £957.59 and Stamford Junior School raised £931.60.

Those making poppies also brought in money with Frankie Rae knitted poppies raising £3,500. Linda Mills, Kerry Knight, Karina Thorne and Pat McCaig also contributed.

Jeff Land and Clare Morley at Waitrose in Stamford

Sadly there was no stall on the High Street in Stamford due to a lack of volunteers but it is set to return this year run by 2071 Squadron RAF Air Cadets.

Jim Jackson, Poppy Appeal coordinator, is also hoping to recruit more volunteers for this year.

He thanked the team of seven who helped to count cash, along with Adrian and Jane Pape who delivered and collected in local businesses. Among the volunteers in local supermarkets were Peter Wharam and Clive and June Green.

Jim also thanked Jim and Pauline Rimmington for their dedication to the appeal over 15 years.

He added: “I must thank all the generous people of Stamford and surrounding villages who gave so very generously to this year’s appeal.

“An excellent appeal totalling £46,503.97 as we were able to get back to a near normal Poppy Appeal once more.”