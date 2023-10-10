Poppy Appeal volunteers are gearing up for their fundraising launch later this month.

On Monday, October 30, the Stamford branch of the Royal British Legion will open stalls at three supermarkets selling poppies and other Remembrance Day items.

The collection teams, led by local organiser Jim Jackson, will volunteer at Morrisons in Uffington Road, Waitrose in West Street, and Sainsbury’s at Markham Retail Park off Ryhall Road.

Darren Rawnsley and Kim Newton selling poppies at Morrisons in Stamford last year

Cash and card donations can be made, as well as by using a QR code to donate online. All donations will be credited to Stamford.

There will also be a stall at Stamford Hospital in Ryhall Road, and at the Cards for Good Causes pop-up shop in St John’s Church, St John’s Street.