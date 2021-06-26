The UK’s largest cheese fair is set to make a welcome return to nearby Melton Mowbray and you could be there.

A little later than usual, this national celebration of cheese is taking place on Saturday and Sunday, July 17 and 18, from 10am to 4pm at the Livestock Market in Melton Mowbray (LE13 1JY).

We’ve teamed up with the organisers to offer five lucky readers a pair of tickets each to the event and it’s easy to enter online.

Melton Artisan Cheese Fair

A number of the UK’s leading cheesemakers from around the country are expected to attend, showcasing some of the UK’s rarest and most sought after cheeses to taste and buy – most not often found on the local cheese counter. As well as cheese, there will also be traditional Melton Mowbray pork pies, cider, cakes, beer, chocolate, wine, charcuterie, and much more.

There is also a full programme of demonstrations and workshops including how to make your own cheese and for the kids - butter making.

In the theatre a cheesemonger will demonstrate a recipe with cheese and a cheese retailer will show you how to taste cheese with samples. There will also be the usual tastings sessions of cheese, including goats and sheep cheese.

An award winning gospel choir and other musicians will provide entertainment with a variety of street food for those who get hungry during the festival.

Melton Artisan Cheese Fair

And don’t forget children aged 16 and under enter free of charge.

The event has been approved by the local council under guidelines to minimise the risk of the spread of Covid-19 and stands will be more spread out to help with social distancing.

Although most of the event is outside or in large open halls, visitors to the event are advised to wear face coverings in the two indoor areas of the event.

Matthew O’Callaghan, organiser of the Artisan Cheese Fair, said: “We are fortunate that we are able to organise the fair in a safe environment so that cheese lovers can the rare opportunity to taste, sample and buy the best cheeses available in the UK which is why so many of the UK’s leading cheese retailers attend the fair.”

Last year’s event was moved online in a bid to stimulate businesses having a tough time.

To buy tickets in advance, visit www.meltonfestivals.co.uk/artisan-cheese-fair/. Overall visitor numbers will be limited.

Or to be in with a chance of winning one of our five pairs of tickets, just visit: https://tinyurl.com/cheesefairSM, where you will find our online entry form.

Answering the question and fill in your correct name, address, email address and telephone number.

The deadline for entries is 9am on Friday, July 2, and winners details will be passed onto competition organisers. The first five correct entries drawn from the hat will win. Usual Iliffe Media Publishing rules apply. Good luck!