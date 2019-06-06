The Noel Arms, a popular village pub in Langham, near Oakham, has gone on sale.

Licensed property specialist, James A Baker, has been appointed by Star Pubs & Bars to the market the premises, which is located off Bridge Street, and has a guide price of £325,000 plus VAT.

Noel Arms (11861371)

The pub’s ground floor consists of an open plan area around a single central bar. There’s also a spacious restaurant for up to 36 diners. Externally, there’s a beer garden and car parking for up to 13 vehicles.

Noel Arms (11861514)

James A Baker surveyor, Amy Potter, said: “We are excited to present the sale of The Noel Arms. The sale offers a great opportunity to acquire the freehold of a pub in a charming village setting, close to Rutland Water, which is a popular tourist destination.

The Noel Arms (11861549)

“The pub is well known locally for live music and quality food. In fact, it has a TripAdvisor score of four out of five starts from over 40 reviews. I believe it’ll be ideal for either a local or regional pub operator and restaurateur, or an investor. But whoever takes on the freehold can rest assured that they’ll be getting a pub that is both established and has a good reputation.”