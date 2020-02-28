Step back in time with a show that celebrates the music of the 1950s and 60s. A night of non-stop hits awaits you at Stamford Corn Exchange on Saturday, February 29 from 7.30pm.

Topping the bill will be The Dreamers (ex-Freddie and the Dreamers) featuring Alan Mosca who toured the Middle East, Europe, Australia and the USA with Freddie, appearing at such iconic venues as Madison Square Gardens in New York.

The Dreamers will be featuring many of Freddie’s greatest hits such as: You Were Made For Me, l’m Telling You Now, If You Gotta Make A Fool Of Somebody and I Understand.

The Dreamers

Also appearing will be Everly Brothers tribute, The Temple Brothers, Nick Walker as Buddy Holly and The Tornados, featuring the sensational Jamie Thurston who will recreate the amazing songs by Billy Fury.

Tickets cost £22 from 01780766455 or www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

The Tornados

* Stamford Corn Exchange is launching its first stand-up comedy night in the Theatre Lounge on Friday, March 6. The Pearface Comedy Club show starts at 8pm and features camp crusader, Paul Foot. The line-up also includes Chris McCausland.

The doors will be open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8pm. Visit www.thetheatrelounge.co.uk for more information on this and future Theatre Lounge comedy nights.