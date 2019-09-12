Stamford is set for another coffee shop in its High Street.

Scandimania is to open at 8am tomorrow, promising to be a little different from the others.

Founded by Julia Falk, who is originally from Sweden, and partner Josh Thirlwell, the venue will openat 29 High Street, which previous contained the Tinc store, which closed in January.

Scandimania coffee house (16495187)

The couple launched Scandimania in Uppingham in early 2017 and announced plans to expand to a nearby town earlier this year.

Julia told the Mercury she had always wanted to open a branch in Stamford.

"This shop became available and I thought it would be perfect for it. There is definitely a need for a coffee shop like this in Stamford. We are different, because its Scandinavian, it's Swedish."

"We will be offering healthy Scandinavian light bites like mashed avocado on toast, smokes salmon, freshly squeezed juices and a lot of vegan baking."

Scandimania in Uppingham (16497715)

Julia continued: "We are probably most famous for our coffee and home-baked cinnamon buns."

The cafe has recruited extra staff, though some will be drafted in from Uppingham.

Julia added: "We will try and open a third cafe eventually. We have just finished an expensive project. It will probably be in market Harborough."