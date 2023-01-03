Home   News   Article

Uffington and Burley-on-the-Hill are among Daily Telegraph's poshest villages

By Suzanne Moon
-
Published: 16:54, 03 January 2023
 | Updated: 16:56, 03 January 2023

Two of the area's villages have been named among the 'poshest' in the UK.

The Daily Telegraph named 54 places based on house prices and found Uffington's average is £467,548, while typical properties in Burley-on-the-Hill in Rutland fetch £737,762.

In the feature, Uffington is described as a 'lively community', with a thatched pub - The Bertie Arms - and an annual scarecrow festival.

The Bertie Arms, Uffington
Burley's mansion and 'fascinating local history' are listed among the reasons for its charm, as well as its proximity to Rutland Water.

Richard Adams, photographer and creator of the The Rutland Calendar, took this photo of Burley-on-the-Hill
The list was based on estate agent information.

