The coronavirus lockdown has had a positive impact on the environment that should be built on.

That’s the view of a group attached to Stamford Town Council that is now urging people to give their views on further protecting the natural world.

Motorways are much quieter during lockdown (34092471)

The Stamford Climate Action Group said: “According to the World Health Organisation, air pollution kills seven million people a year throughout the world. With lockdowns enforced throughout the world, the amount of air pollution being generated has dropped dramatically. Wildlife is flourishing and the waters in Venice are clear and blue.