Post office counter moved to Kesteven Road in Stamford

A post office counter has been moved to a shop as part of its £80,000 refurbishment.

The post office at the Today’s Express store in Kesteven Road, Stamford, opened last Friday (February 2), has created four new jobs and has six parking spaces.

It has been moved from Ryhall Road Post Office in the town, which closed as part of a Post Office modernisation programme.

New postmaster Arumugam Kalamohan, said: “I am very excited, it has created four more new jobs which is a plus point for the community.”

Arumugam, who also runs the Today’s Express store in Red Lion Square, Stamford, added it was a ‘shame’ the Ryhall Road Post Office closed but the new counter provides improved facilities.

Currently the post office is open Monday to Friday 9am to 5.30pm and Saturday 9am to 12.30pm, but from February 19, it will open 6am to 10pm seven days a week.

The store also sells chilled and frozen food.

Our picture shows Akeeban Ambikaipakan and sub postmaster Julie Holloway. Photo: Lee Hellwing