Post office experience at Nene Valley

The Nene Valley Railway is inviting passengers to take part in the first of its three travelling post office experiences.

As part of the Mail Train Experience on April 28 and 29, visitors to the railway will be able to ride in a travelling post office and watch the on-the-move mail bag exchanges happening right in-front of them.

They can have-a-go at sorting letters whilst the train is stopped at Wansford.

The cost of the trip in the mail coaches to the exchange apparatus and the mail-on-the-move experience is included with a standard rover ticket or can be purchased separately at £7 for adults of £4 for children.

This will also include entry to The Night Mail site at Overton. At Overton, guests will have the chance to sit in the cab of a modern mail train for a driver’s eye view and learn about the history of the Mail Rail underground system which transported millions of letters a year under the feet of Londoners for nearly 100 years.

To help illustrate the story of the postal service, there will also be a large collection of Royal Mail road vehicles on display at the railway.

The Mail Train Experience will leave from Wansford at 11.30am, 1.15pm and 3.15pm. There will be regular steam and diesel hauled passenger services running.

For more visit www.nvr.org.uk/events/mail-rail-weekend