The doors of Stamford Post Office will close again as workers stage a strike.

Staff at the Post Office in All Saints' Place are among the workers across the country who will take part in a one-day strike during the Platinum Jubilee weekend in a dispute over pay.

The latest strike comes after 'successful action' was taken on May 3 when crown post offices across the country shut their doors to customers.

Stamford Post Office was closed earlier this month due to a strike

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) say the strike, which will take place on Saturday, June 4, is over a pay freeze for 2021 and the offer of a two per cent increase from April this year, alongside a £250 one-off lump sum.

The dispute involves counter staff, as well as those in clerical, administration and call centres.

Tim Pavelin, the Communications Workers Union representative for the Midlands, said: "Post Office workers in Stamford were classed as keyworkers and kept the country running. Post Office senior managers are now saying these keyworkers are not worth a pay rise, and have not engaged in any negotiation with the CWU.

"Post Office workers, CWU members, have been left with no option other than to withdraw their labour to get a pay rise."

The strike will disrupt Post Office services during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and has been backed nationally by the CWU members, with more than 97 per cent voting for the action.

Tim added: "A good employer would have considered shutting on the Saturday of the Jubilee celebrations, to allow their staff to commemorate the event.

"This shows an employer totally out of touch with its workforce, and a Post Office in crisis."