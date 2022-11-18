The doors of a town post office will close as workers stage a strike.

Staff at the Post Office in All Saints' Place, Stamford are among the workers across the country who will take part in a strike in a dispute over pay.

This comes as members of the Communications Workers Union (CWU) voted overwhelmingly for strike action.

A photo of Stamford Post Office closed due to a strike

After taking six bouts of industrial action since March, pay offers from the Post Office have increased up to a point of a five per cent and £500 for this financial year.

But members argued that with the increasing rate of inflation and the cost of living crisis this rise is inadequate.

Tim Pavelin, CWU Representative for Post Office members in the Midlands, said: “Across the country CWU members have made their dissatisfaction known.

"I sincerely hope Post Office management will take notice that nine out of 10 of staff that voted are prepared to continue the struggle for a fair pay rise.

He added: “We thank the public, who have given us massive amounts of sympathy and solidarity, and we urge Post Office to wise up and get back around the table and resolve this long running dispute."