Pot and manger sale in Upppingham

Pots and mangers were sold in Uppingham to raise more than £1,100 for a school and a hortocultural group

Uppingham in Bloom (UIB) sold the pots and mangers which were donated by Uppingham School’s gardening department.

It was held at the home of Tony and Sue Streeter, joint chairman of the group’s organising committee.

The cash raised will go to the school and to Uppingham in Bloom who will use it to maintain the town’s floral displays.

Uppingham was named joint winner of the Small Town category in last year’s Britain in Bloom competition and Tony said the cash will help the group maintain its high standards.

He said: “We need as much funds as we can get so we can maintain our high standards. I want to thank Rob Fisher, the head gardener at the school for providing the pots.”

UIB volunteers helped run the sale.

Our picture shows UIB comittee members at the sale. Photo: Lee Hellwing