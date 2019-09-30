A 'preferred' site for a new Deepings leisure centre has been identified.

The location under discussion forms part of the playing fields on the corner of Linchfield Road and Spalding Road.

This site is currently used by the rugby and football clubs, and by The Deepings School.

Deepings Leisure Centre (artist's impression)

There is going to be a feasibility study for the potential new site, and if it gets the go-ahead, South Kesteven District Council has earmarked £15m to spend on a new leisure centre.

It would replace the current centre, built in 1974, which is on the opposite side of Spalding Road, next to The Deepings School.

Negotiations would involve the Lincolnshire County Council and Deeping St James Parish Council, which each own part of the sports field site.

The current Deepings Leisure Centre

The Deepings School, Sport England and clubs that use the site will also be involved.

Deeping St James parish councillor Andrew Bowell said he was not aware of any other sites currently being discussed.

He added that he thought the preferred location was fine for the new facility, so long as some sports fields were retained for school use.

"I'm also keen for it to have a swimming pool that is open for public use," he said.

"The schools use the current leisure pool for swimming, which is great, and we have very successful swimming clubs that also use it.

"The problem for casual swimmers is that they can't often get in there.

"The leisure centre should have at least one night a week when the pool is open to the public, and perhaps a day at the weekend, such as Sunday.

"I think this would be preferable to having a little bit here and a little bit there for people during the week."

