Potholes at a busy road junction might not be fixed before July - despite being reported to the council multiple times.

More than 25 complaints have been logged with Lincolnshire County Council relating to the junction of Tinwell Road and Roman Bank in Stamford.

One of those reporting the problem wrote on the Fix My Street website, which is used by Lincolnshire County Council: "Large area of potholes and damaged road surface at this junction.

The Fix My Street website shows more than 25 pins at the junction

"The locals know it is there and drive around it. I didn't and found it on Saturday (April 8), when visiting Stamford. Hope it hasn't done damage."

Another person logging the same problem on the website wrote: "Several potholes are on both sides at the bottom of Tinwell Road at the junction with Roman Bank.

"Cars are having to swerve onto the opposite side of the road to avoid. It is becoming very dangerous."

The potholes are judged not to be deep enough for the county council to fix them yet - although a reader's measurements suggest they are more than 40mm deep

Despite the volume of complaints, a spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council said: "Our officers have been on site and assessed the potholes. As they are under 40mm deep they are yet to reach the level of need that activates our priority works protocol.

"However, we are putting in a large patch repair on this section of road and this is programmed in for July.

"In the meantime, we are keeping a close eye on this road and will do reactive repairs to keep it safe as is required.

"We very much encourage anyone who spots issues like this to continue to get in touch with us via Fix My Street.

"Once they have, we can assess and then come up with, a programme of works such as these to make improvements where possible."