Power cut affects electricity supply to homes and businesses in Stamford
About 675 properties are without power following a high voltage incident.
The problem was reported at 2.38pm today (Tuesday, February 14).
In a statement, the National Grid said: "We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 2:38pm this afternoon and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing."
National Grid estimates power will be restored at about 4pm.
The following postcodes are affected:
PE9 1FN
PE9 1FP
PE9 1PP
PE9 1QL
PE9 1QN
PE9 1QP
PE9 1QQ
PE9 1QS
PE9 1QU
PE9 1QX
PE9 1QY
PE9 1QZ
PE9 1SA
PE9 1SB
PE9 1SD
PE9 1SE
PE9 1SF
PE9 1SG
PE9 1SH
PE9 1SJ
PE9 1SL
PE9 1SN
PE9 1SP
PE9 1SQ
PE9 1SR
PE9 1SS
PE9 1SU
PE9 1SW
PE9 1SX
PE9 1UY
PE9 1XA
PE9 1XB
PE9 1XD
PE9 2SB
Other properties in Stamford experienced a brief loss of power.