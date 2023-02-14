About 675 properties are without power following a high voltage incident.

The problem was reported at 2.38pm today (Tuesday, February 14).

In a statement, the National Grid said: "We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 2:38pm this afternoon and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing."

National Grid estimates power will be restored at about 4pm.

The following postcodes are affected:

Other properties in Stamford experienced a brief loss of power.