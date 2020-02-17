A blown fuse has caused traffic delays and properties to lose power.

Western Power Distribution, which looks after the electricity supply in the Stamford area, said that a power cut occurred at about 1.30am affecting 22 customers in the St Mary's area of Stamford.

A spokesman for Western Power Distribution said: "Power supplies to all customers were restored at 3.44am.

Western Power Distribution van

"However, the fuse later blew again, affecting six customers and indicating a fault.

“We have now identified the location of the fault and our engineers are currently working at St Mary’s Street to dig down and repair this.

"To enable us to carry out the work safely, we have installed our own temporary traffic lights."

Delaine Buses' 201 route was unable to call at Water Street or Red Lion Square this morning due to the incident.

The Western Power Distribution spokesman said: "Work is expected to be completed later this evening (Monday February 17).

"Customers may experience intermittent losses of power while the work is being carried out.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused during this essential maintenance."

