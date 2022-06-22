Morrisons supermarket has shut and traffic lights are out following a power cut in Stamford.

The blackout is affecting the supermarket in Uffington Road and lights controlling traffic in Drift Road have failed.

The power cut was reported at 9.19am today (Wednesday, June 22) and at first affected more than 500 properties.

Power cuts are affecting Stamford

Power has since been restored to 368 properties by 9.50am, with 147 still awaiting the return of power at 10.30am

A Western Power Distribution spokesman apologised for the disruption and said power is expected to be restored to all by 11am.