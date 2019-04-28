Home   News   Article

Properties in Stamford affected by power cuts

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 20:01, 28 April 2019
 | Updated: 20:36, 28 April 2019

Around 142 properties in the Stamford area have been affected by power cuts today (Sunday April 28).

Western Power Distribution said that the problem was due to a 'high voltage' issue that was reported the previous night.

Wear and tear had caused a connection to fail at a substation. This has now been repaired by a team of engineers working for the company.

Wester Power Distribution logo (9295205)
Homes were still affected by shorter outages into Sunday evening.

