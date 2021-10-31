People in the Stamford and Bourne areas are facing power cuts after sudden high-speed winds hit South Lincolnshire.

Western Power Distribution, which is responsible for keeping the electricity on, says there are two power cuts in the Stamford area - one affecting properties in Uffington.

A tree is also understood to have fallen near Burghley Park Golf Club. Drivers may face delays on the B1081 between Stamford and the A1.

Western Power Distribution vis aware of the outages

The electricity went off at about 11am and is likely to be restored by 12.30pm.

There are also two power cuts in the Bourne area.