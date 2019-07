Power cuts have been reported in Rutland and Stamford this afternoon (July 16).

Western Power said the power cuts in Stamford took place at about 2.30pm and is affecting approximately 160 properties.

The estimate the problem will be resolved by 6pm this evening.

Western Power Distribution pylon

Meanwhile, homes in the Clipsham and Stretton areas of Rutland were also without power this morning but that is almost resolved.