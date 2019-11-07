Power tools worth £1,000 were stolen from a Ford Transit van on Sunday night (November 3).

The van was parked in Radcliffe Road in Stamford.

Five other vans in the south of Lincolnshire were also targeted on the same night.

Police news (20788711)

Sally Picker, crime reduction tactical advisor for Lincolnshire Police, said: “Vans are often targeted by opportunistic thieves who are looking for valuable tools.

"We appreciate that it is often difficult to remove all tools when the van is left overnight, although this is obviously the ideal.

"If you see anyone acting suspiciously, witness a crime or are offered goods under suspicious circumstances then please call us on 101.”

Anyone with any information on this theft should contact Stamford police on 101 quoting incident 61 of November 4.

Power tools stolen from a property in Counthorpe.