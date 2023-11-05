A school’s mental health support services have been recognised with an award.

Prince William School in OUndle achieved the LightBulb award from St Andrew’s Healthcare for demonstrating its commitment to staff and pupil wellbeing.

The school was praised for its counselling service, staff training, family engagement work and staff wellbeing sessions and activities.

Headteacher Elizabeth Dormor said: “Mental health and wellbeing has never been more important and as a school, providing that support to both our students and our staff is a key priority.

“I’m delighted that our commitment to positive mental health has been recognised with this certificate of excellence and we can now continue to develop and improve the services available to our young people.”

The school offers a safe space for pupils struggling with anxiety, time-out cards to allow pupils a brief respite to regather and refocus, and pupil passports which outline a pupil’s needs and recommended ways to support them.