Two groups have been recognised for their dedication to serving the community.

On Tuesday last week, the Stamford Civic Society hosted its annual meeting and awarded the Three Freemen of Stamford and representatives of the Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers with certificates of thanks.

The Freemen of Stamford acquired a field off the town Meadows in 1871, and while it was formerly used for grazing cattle, it is now a popular dog walking destination. The three Freemen, Paul, Robert and Neil Scholes ensure the land is kept tidy for the town.

The three Freemen of Stamford Paul, Robert and Neil Scholes accepting an award from Jim Mason, chairman of the Stamford Civic Society (52525872)

Nina Van Dyck and Neil McIvor attended the event at the town hall to pick up their certificate.

Each morning members of the group travel around the town clearing the town of litter.

Peter Stean, member of the Stamford Civic Society Committee, said: "These things don't just happen. It requires groups of people who commit to doing it.

Nina Van Dyck and Neil McIvor accepting an award from Jim Mason, chairman of the Stamford Civic Society (52525869)

"Organisations don't just keep going, it requires somebody to do this."