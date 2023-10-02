A pre-loved clothing sale is back by popular demand.

Costume designer for the Stamford Shakespeare Company Miriam Spring Davies is clearing out her wardrobes and selling off old costumes.

The sale will offer a treasure trove of clothing, textiles and accessories from past performances.

The Tolethorpe Clothing Sale 2022. Photo: Red and Round Photography

Joining her will be more than 40 sellers offering pre-loved clothing and accessories for men, women and children.

Miriam Spring Davies said: “I’ve met so many fantastic local sellers and people since I’ve worked at Stamford Shakespeare Company, all of whom share a love of clothing and style. “We have an extraordinary venue here at Tolethorpe Hall, it makes sense to use it and share it.”

Doors open at 10am with a chance to browse the clothes until 4pm.

The Tolethorpe Clothing Sale 2022. Photo: Red and Round Photography

At the pilot event last November, a queue of eager shoppers formed one hour before doors

opened and the hall was filled with a steady flow of shoppers throughout the day.

Stamford resident and communications consultant Tiffany Arntson, who co-founded the Border Vintage pop-up shops, helped to organise the event.

Tiffany said: “I’m thrilled Miriam invited me to collaborate in this event that reflects how shopping habits are changing.

The Tolethorpe Clothing Sale 2022. Photo: Red and Round Photography

“Alongside our fantastic independent shops and initiatives like #ShopStamford, buying and trading preloved is no longer a niche thing.

“With one person’s trash being another person’s treasure, it’s a fun and affordable way to try different styles.

“The atmosphere on the day was so fantastic, we can’t wait to host again.”

There will be free entry and parking, and Stamford caterer The Secret Kitchen will be serving food and drink.

Anyone who is interested in selling their pre-loved items at the sale can register their interest by emailing tolethorpeclothingsales@gmail.com.