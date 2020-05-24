While we do not yet know the full economic impact of this coronavirus crisis, one thing is clear – we must prepare for a serious and potentially sustained period of economic hardship, writes MP Gareth Davies.

While I am very keen to see us start to open our economy again, we should also not lose sight of the long-term needs of our area.

This week in the House of Commons, I spoke of the need to stimulate our economy by boosting local transport infrastructure investment which will create jobs and help improve Lincolnshire’s ability to attract investment and businesses over the long term.