A vehicle recovery service is predicting 22 breakdowns a minute over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Green Flag is urging drivers to check their cars to avoid issues.

They have also put together some advice to make breaking down less stressful.

Stock image of A1 near Casterton (7218275)

Their tips include:

Walk around the car and look for any signs of potential trouble, especially tyres and lights Check tyre pressures, and that the spare is there Check all fluid levels and top up if necessary Make sure you have the correct breakdown cover Keep a road map in the car in case satellite cover is lost Make sure your phone battery is topped up– think about buying an in-car charger just in case you need it Keep your emergency breakdown number in the glove box Carry a red warning triangle in the boot Keep water and snacks in the car

Simon Henrick at Green Flag said: “The May Bank Holiday is a busy time on the roads as families venture off for the weekend on often lengthy car journeys, meaning congested roads and longer journey times.

"This can put a strain on both those travelling and their vehicles.

“At Green Flag, we want drivers to minimise the stress of their journey, stay safe when driving and avoid breakdowns.

"Several problems can be prevented by a thorough inspection of your vehicle before setting off on a long journey.”