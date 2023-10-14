Is it that time of year already? asks Baston animal behaviour expert Karen Wild.

It's time for us as dog owners to adapt routines to ensure the well-being and comfort of our furry companions. With the changing weather and unique challenges the season presents, here are some ideas - in plenty of time - on how to get ready for the autumn months with your dogs.

As temperatures drop, consider your dog's comfort during walks. Older dogs and those with short coats may benefit from a canine jacket to keep them warm. On the other hand, breeds with thick fur might require a trim to prevent matting and maintain hygiene where mud is concerned, not to mention leftover teasels on dried out plants. It means we can still enjoy our walks and there will be less worry, and less cleanup, afterwards.

Animal behaviour expert Karen Wild

Autumn introduces potential hazards, such as toxic mushrooms, acorns, and chestnuts including conkers and other berries. These items, if ingested, might lead to gastrointestinal issues. Keep a watchful eye on your dog during walks, discouraging them from picking up items from the ground. Check with your Vet if you aren’t sure, as advice changes frequently about what might harm. Regularly check your dogs' paws for debris, especially after romping through fallen leaves - it can easily turn out to be quite painful for them and can make them very grumpy indeed.

As daylight decreases, adapting your dog's exercise routine is crucial. Plan daytime walks to maximise exposure to natural light and invest in reflective gear for evening walks to enhance visibility. Flashing lights aren’t necessarily ideal for dogs, whose eyes are more sensitive in low light. Keep these on yourself if you need to use them rather than bombarding your poor dog’s collar or harness with one. A steady light is of course less likely to cause the same issue.

For older dogs or those who may not be as mobile, consider indoor mental stimulation activities. Puzzle toys and treat dispensers engage their minds and provide a positive outlet and keeps them fresh! This is particularly beneficial during damp or rainy days or if they are experiencing old age aches and pains. Don’t forget to get your Vet to help with this too - there are lots of ways they can suggest easing old age in our pets. Older dogs, in particular, may require additional attention to arthritis or joint issues exacerbated by colder weather.

Make a point of finding new, dog-friendly trails adorned with autumn foliage for a scenic outdoor adventure for you too - the beauty of autumn is one of the reasons we get a dog, so that we can share walks with our doggy pals.