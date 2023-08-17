Pupils leaving a sixth form have been commended for their hard work and resilience.

Head of Arthur Mellows Village College in Glinton, Jonathan Oakley, said: “I am immensely proud of our pupils this year.

“Their hard work and determination has been deservedly rewarded with fantastic results which have allowed them to move on to their next adventure.

Grace Pye and Sam Fielding

“I would like to wish all of our school leavers every success in their future endeavours.”

Some pupils are going on to study at university while others have gained employment and apprenticeships.

Some of the notable results were:

James Shaw

• Jade Ainley D*, D, D (distinctions) – Anglia Ruskin University – midwifery

• Kyra Andah A, A, A – University of Leeds – philosophy, politics and economics

• Kiera Atkinson A*, A* ,A*, A – University of Nottingham – nutrition and dietetics

• Ella Compton D*, A, D – Camp America and employment

Libby Wilson

• Ruby Creevy D, D – Northumbria University – criminology

• Samuel Fielding D*, A, A – Loughborough University – sport and exercise science

• Lucy Gibson D*, A, D – employment

• Amy Greenwood A, D, D – degree apprenticeship in product development at Bakkavor

• Finlay Hopkins D, D* – University of Lincoln - marketing and advertising

• Grace Johnson A*, D* – A Coventry University – digital media

• Matthew Mills D, D – employment at Leicestershire County Cricket

• Sophie Parker A, A, A – University of Lincoln – pharmacy

• Samuel Peake A*, A*, A – degree apprenticeship in design engineering at Perkins

• Grace Pye A*, A*, A*, A* – University of Manchester – medicine

• James Shaw A*, A*, A*, A* – University of Cambridge – human, social and political sciences

• Charley Siggins A, A, A, B – University of Leeds – physics

• Elliott Smith D, D – employment

• Kiera Street D, D, D – employment

• Emily Tocci A*, A, A – University of York – sociology

• Mekhi Underwood D*, D – employment at Cambridgeshire Police

• Jack Walton A, A, A – degree apprenticeship in finance at Bakkavor

• George Whiteman A*, A*, A – University of Nottingham – accountancy

• Libby Wilson A*, A*, A*, A* – University of Cambridge – history