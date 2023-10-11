A campaign to reopen a village preschool is gathering pace following a meeting between parents and the local diocese.

Katie Adams and Rebecca Bass are leading the fight to reopen Ryhall Childcare Centre after it closed in July.

The facility was based in the grounds of Ryhall CE Academy although the building was privately owned.

The parents have now been tasked with drawing up a business plan following a meeting with the Peterborough Diocese Education Trust.

Katie said: “We had a very positive meeting and the diocese agreed to look into the cost of refurbishing or replacing the existing building while we put together a plan for what would serve the community best.”

The parents have also arranged a meeting with Rutland County Council to discuss their proposal, but are keen to hear from anyone who can support them with advice on educational law.

Anyone interested in supporting their campaign can email ryhallpreschool@gmail.com

The preschool closed in July when the owner retired. Parents were told she had struggled to find a buyer because the building needs significant investment.