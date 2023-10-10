BBC Radio Lincolnshire has announced changes to its schedules, which includes a shake-up of presenters.

From October 23 a revamp will see a number of alterations across the county and beyond while specialist shows for South Asian, African and Caribbean communities, music lovers and coastal communities will be introduced next month.

As part of the changes, Richard Stead will host a new afternoon show broadcast on both Radio Lincolnshire and Radio Humberside from 2-6pm.

“I’m really looking forward to working across East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, it’s a part of the world I know well having broadcast there lots of the past 30 years,” said Richard, who has previously been commentating on Rugby League games on Radio Humberside.

Scott Dalton will remain on Breakfast at BBC Radio Lincolnshire, having returned to the slot earlier this year, while his former co-host Carla Greene will move to the 10am-2pm show at BBC Radio Humberside.

Frances Finn will take on daytimes at BBC Radio Lincolnshire (Monday-Thursday) before Richard Stead hosts the afternoon show across both stations.

Sean Dunderdale, who had previously hosted Breakfast at Radio Lincolnshire, will have anew show on Friday 10am-2pm on Radio Lincolnshire and on Saturday and Sunday daytimes from 10-2pm on both Humberside and Lincolnshire.

Full schedule: Breakfast (6am-10am) – Scott Dalton; Daytimes (10am-2pm) – Frances Finn, Sean Dunderdale (Fridays); Afternoons (2pm-6pm) – Richard Stead; Evenings Local Sport (6pm-7pm).

Beginning in November: Monday (7pm-10pm) - conversation and music for South Asian communities with Arzu Dutta; Tuesday (7pm-10pm) - sport or Bek Homer (coastal communities); Wednesday (7pm-10pm) - sport or John Kane (Northern Soul); Thursday (7pm-8pm) - BBC Upload; (8pm-10pm) - BBC Music Introducing with Jericho Keys on Radio Humberside and Dean Jackson on Radio Lincolnshire; Friday (7pm-10pm) - conversation and music for African and Caribbean communities with Sile Sibanda.

Weekend schedules (broadcasting on Radio Humberside and Lincolnshire): Breakfast (6am-10am) – Fiona Mills; Daytimes (10am-2pm) – Sean Dunderdale; Saturday Afternoon – (2pm-6pm) local sport; Sunday Afternoon (2pm-6pm) Sarah-Jane Honeywell.