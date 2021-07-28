The price of removing and replacing controversial 'cobbles' in Red Lion Square has been revealed.

Leader of South Kesteven District Council and Lincolnshire County councillor, Kelham Cooke (Con - Casewick) attended a Stamford Town Council meeting on Tuesday night (July 27) to update councillors on a variety of issues, including traffic in the town.

Coun Cooke discussed Stamford's Red Lion Square, which is set to have its controversial ‘cobbles’ ripped up.

Red Lion Square

He said: "It's looked to be replaced with a different sort of paving, that's the current plan.

"There needs to be a full consultation with the town council and residents of Stamford."

The Yorkstone setts in Stamford's Red Lion Square have been the source of plenty of nasty trips since they were laid 14 years ago - as well as arguments over replacing them with Tarmac.

Lincolnshire County Council’s scheme for the square would see all the current stones replaced with thicker setts, on a stronger base. This, they say, would make the surface more robust while maintaining the 'heritage look'.

At the town council meeting it was announced that the re-paving project will cost "in excess of £1m", if it goes ahead.

A consultation on options wont take place until next financial year.