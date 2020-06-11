Home   News   Article

Malcolm Sargent pupils to attend Casterton College, Stamford Welland Academy and Stamford School to free up classroom space

Social distancing means many primary schools across the UK are struggling to find the space to accommodate pupils as they return to the classroom.

Malcolm Sargent in Stamford - the town's largest primary school - has around 400 pupils in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 who are eligible to return to school but the school's campus is not large enough to safely accommodate them all.

But principal Tristan Revell has now come up with a solution after reaching out to the town's three secondary schools.

