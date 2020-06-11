Social distancing means many primary schools across the UK are struggling to find the space to accommodate pupils as they return to the classroom.

Malcolm Sargent in Stamford - the town's largest primary school - has around 400 pupils in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 who are eligible to return to school but the school's campus is not large enough to safely accommodate them all.

But principal Tristan Revell has now come up with a solution after reaching out to the town's three secondary schools.