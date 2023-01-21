Tributes have been paid to a former principal who fought for change at a school.

Dr Peter Mason, who was principal at Stamford Endowed Schools for 11 years, devoted much of his life to education.

He taught chemistry and held a number of leadership positions at schools across the country before joining Stamford Endowed Schools in 1997.

Dr Peter Mason when he was principal of Stamford Endowed Schools

He was the first person to be given the role of principal after the position was created to run alongside the headteachers at the three schools.

"The principal’s role, as well as being a figurehead for the schools, is to act far more as a chief executive," said Will Phelan, current principal of Stamford Endowed Schools.

"This ensures that the schools continue to develop, follow a clear vision and strategy and continually work together providing an outstanding education with clear pathways from Reception all the way through to sixth form; and helping the schools to work together for the best for all Stamfordians. "

Dr Mason was charged with merging teaching at the schools, which were at the time strictly single-sex, and promised ‘to encourage greater co-operation and co-ordination between Stamford School and Stamford High School’, especially at sixth form.

As the turn of the century approached, he introduced some changes.

Under this new plan, a nursery was established, Stamford Junior School became co-educational, and opportunities opened for joint sixth form teaching.

Mr Phelan said: "He began this task in 1997 and the schools moved to the diamond structure in 2000.

"As you can imagine this was not universally popular, but across the course of his 11 years in the role he integrated the schools at sixth form and ensured they followed the same vision and strategy.

"The structure he put in place for the schools has remained largely the same since."

As of September this year the school will be fully co-educational.

Mr Phelan believes it was Dr Mason and the governors at the time who 'set the wheels in motion'.

Dr Mason's plans also called for Saturday mornings to be used for ‘a wide and attractive extra-curricular programme’.

Dr Mason died peacefully at home in December, aged 72.

A spokesperson for Stamford Endowed Schools said: “Our thoughts are with Dr Mason’s family and friends at this time. If you wish to send condolences, please send them to the schools, and we will share these with the family.”