The principal of a school is to return to his home after it was damaged in a fire.

On June 12 last year, flames ripped through the roof of the Will Phelan's family home, next to the Stamford School's chapel and hall in St Paul's Street.

This week a spokesman for Stamford Endowed Schools said: "Work on the main house roof has now been completed, and the scaffolding is being modified so we can address the two rear roofs that require repair.

The aftermath of the fire at Stamford School on June 12, 2020

"Works are progressing internally, and we hope the principal and his family will be able to return over the Easter break."