Prizes have been awarded to several artists at the preview night for a new exhibition.

The Adult Open Art display opened at Rutland County Museum in Oakham on Friday evening last week (September 22).

Philip Dawson received the top prize for his work with Kevin Holdaway taking second place. Christine Davis was third and Connie Taylor was fourth.

Philip Dawson receives his prize from Dr Sarah Furness, Geraldine Feehally and Joy Everitt

Prizes were presented by Dr Sarah Furness, the the Lord Lieutenant of Rutland, and High Sheriff of Rutland, Geraldine Feehally. Kerry Shearer, Sue Johnson, Mary Rodgers, Lou Johnson, Andrea Naylor and Chole Jean Brown were highly commended.

Chairman of Arts 4 Rutland, Joy Everitt, said: “The evening was a great success. Thanks to the museum for holding the event and for displaying all the exhibits so well.”

The exhibition is open until Saturday, October 21. All artwork is available to buy and proceeds from one exhibit, a wood carving titled ‘I am a woman', will go to a breast cancer charity.