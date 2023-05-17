Prizes have been awarded for the most eye-catching shop window displays during the coronation weekend.

Stamford Civic Society hosted two competitions to celebrate King Charles III being crowned.

The first was a competition to create the best window display and the second was a challenge for primary school children to spot unusual items hidden within the windows.

Stamford Civic Society awarded prizes for the best coronation shop window displays

Prizes were awarded during a ceremony at St Michael’s Churchyard in High Street on Saturday (May 13).

The British Heart Foundation won the award for the best charity shop window and Stamford Animal and Pet Supplies (SAPS) won the best commerical entry. Highly commended certificates were awarded to staff from Delcor, J&L Ball Interiors, Dawson of Stamford and Stamford Cheese and Deli.

Book tokens were presented to the children who found the highest number of ususal objects in the spot the difference competition.

The winners were Rocky Marvel, Emily Stankevice, Dorothy Atkinson, Eva and Jessica, Edith and Matilda Westport, Evan and Ethan Yi Heng Lam, Amelia Goodliffe, Shaun Castle, Lucas Greaves, Isabelle Blythe, The Williams family, Toby and Rosie Scholes, Jean Powell and Thomas Staniland.

