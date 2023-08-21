Bumper blooms proved a highlight of a produce show that brought the best of summer’s bounty into one sweetly scented room.

The United Reformed Church Hall in Broad Street, Stamford, was packed with dahlias, sweet peas and gladioli grown by keen gardeners and displayed at Stamford Horticultural Society’s summer show.

The event on Saturday (August 19) also attracted some excellent exhibits in the vegetable classes, including enormous onions, beetroot, cucumbers and tomatoes.

Show secretary John Mitchell said there were 55 entrants and 320 exhibits, the dahlias being particularly strong this summer.

Alongside the homegrown goods there were homemade ones too, including sausage rolls and jams, and there was a photography section.

John was helped with the judging by a team that included Dr Helen Little, Dee Howdle and Jim Osborne, and prize-winners ranged from 93-year-old Eric Kendrick through to Leo Tindal, who took the junior merit award.

Kay Bamford received a prize for her floral crown, and her raspberry jam also impressed the judges.

She said: “I was inspired to create the crown by my love of flower arranging - and the fact I like to have a bash at anything!

“I’ve been a member of Stamford Horticultural Society for some years now and enjoy it because I love to do and make things.”

Jim Osborne is well known on the horticultural show judging circuit and also makes appearances at events in Castor and Ailsworth, and Easton-on-the-Hill.

He has a good eye for a prize-winning dahlia and said he looks for freshness of the flowers, as well as consistent size and colour when more than one bloom is displayed in a vase.

One of the winners he chose this year was John Jaques, a gardener from Old Leake near Boston, who took a prize in the dahlias section and was runner up in the beetroot and salad vegetables categories.

“I’m pleased with my win,” he said. “I like it when I can take home a prize but I don’t worry too much if I lose.”

The prize-winners this year were:

Dahlias

NDS Silver Medal – best exhibit dahlias section – John Jaques

NDS Bronze Medal – second best exhibit dahlias section – John Jaques

Felix Vines Cup – best exhibit – Dai Lewis

Jiffy Pot Trophy – most points – Dai Lewis

Eric Kendrick. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Flowers

Tom Dalton Vase – best exhibit gladioli – Eric Kendrick

JE Dolby Trophy – best vase asters or zinnias – Pauline Jones

Eric Walker Vase – best vase mixed flowers – Hazel Williams

Dickon Sinker Trophy – sweet peas – Sara Fowler

Frank Fitchett Trophy – rose – Dai Lewis

W & J Brown Trophy – Eric Kendrick

Kitty Beck Kay Bamford Vanessa MacKinnon John Mitchell and Bob Beck. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Pot Plants

Alan Dawn Prize – orchid – Pauline Jones

The Hart Rose Bowl – best exhibit – Pauline Jones

John Freeman Trophy – most points – Eric Kendrick

Barry Smith and John Mitchell inspect an exhibit in the heaviest onion section. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Homegrown vegetables

RW Parker Trophy – carrots – Al Perna

Reg Clipson Trophy – heaviest onion – Al Perna

Bob Barford Cup – salad vegetables – Grahame Cook

Arthur Holmes Prize – best exhibit – Kitty Beck

J Naylor Prize – most points – Al Perna (runner up – John Claydon)

Kitty Beck. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Fruit

Garden News Shield – best exhibit – Al Perna

Mrs M Rasell Cup – most points – Hazel Williams

Pauline James. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Floral Art

The Dolby Trophy – best exhibit – Kay Bamford

Floral Art Certificate – most points – Honor Harris

Kay Bamford. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Cookery

Weightman Trophy – most points – Kitty Beck

Kitty Beck. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Photography

Society Award – most points – Sue Lee

Society Award – best exhibit – Kate O’Connor

Horticultural

RHS Banksman Medal – highest points – Eric Kendrick (Runner up - John Clayton)

Stanley Atkin Challenge Salver – most points excluding members only – Eric Kendrick

Some of the winners with their prizes. Photo: Simone Williams

Overall Awards

Alan Hart Trophy – most points in members only classes – John Mitchell

QuincentenaryTrophy – most points in all classes – Al Perna and Kitty Beck

Lady Exeter’s Trophy – most points at both Society’s Shows in one year in all classes – John Mitchell

Society Certificate Junior – best entrant – Leo Tindal