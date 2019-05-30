The Anti-Brexit group Stamford for Europe says support is moving its way, though it accepts most people locally still back Britain leaving the European Union.

The group’s Richard Cleaver has compiled figures and produced charts based on last Sunday’s EU election results for both South Kesteven and Rutland.

Last week, the Brexit Party topped the polls in both districts, with the pro-EU Liberal Democrats coming second and the Conservatives third.

Mr Cleaver said: “When you look at it, it becomes clear that more Tory voters switched to LibDem/Green/ChangeUK than switched to the Brexit Party.”

His analysis follows claims from other pro-Remainers that despite the Brexit Party being the clear winner of the national poll, adding together the votes received by pro-Brexit and Pro-Remain parties, a majority was gained by Remainers.

However, such a claim is disputed by pro-Brexit groups.

Mr Cleaver told the Mercury: “The figures illustrate that although there is not yet a majority of people locally supporting a People's Vote, there is very strong movement in that direction.

“The parties which unequivocally support a People's Vote have seen their share of the vote increase from 11 per cent to 31 per cent in South Kesteven and from 15 per cent to 42 per cent in Rutland. This is in line with national trends.”

Mr Cleaver says support for a People’s Vote continues to grow locally and Stamford For Europe ‘thrives’ with its Facebook group now claiming 188 members.

An event the group staged at Mama Liz’s last Wednesday was also ‘completely sold out.’

This Sunday, Stamford for Europe has one of the East Midland’s newly-elected MEPs Bill Newton-Dunn coming to town along with Steve Bray, who is known nationally as ‘the Anti-Brexit guy’ for his campaigns outside Westminster.

Mr Cleaver added: “Our campaigning is constant and indeed accelerating as we attract more support. We are confident that the people WILL get to have the final say on BREXIT.

“What we are hearing is that people are beginning to realise that leaving the EU is not going to solve anything. They are realising that three years on from the referendum there are still no clear tangible benefits to be gained by it.”

Bookings for the Sunday event can be done via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sunday-social-with-steve-bill-tickets-61638307838