Walk of Witness marks Good Friday in Oakham
Published: 15:59, 15 April 2022
| Updated: 16:04, 15 April 2022
An Easter procession behind a large wooden cross was watched making its way through Oakham today (Good Friday).
The Walk of Witness began at 10.30am at the St John and St Anne Hospital before following Westgate Street into the town centre.
Attracting churchgoers and people sharing the message of Easter, the procession also saw volunteers hand out hot cross buns to passers-by, shoppers and waiting car drivers.