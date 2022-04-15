Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Walk of Witness marks Good Friday in Oakham

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:59, 15 April 2022
 | Updated: 16:04, 15 April 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

An Easter procession behind a large wooden cross was watched making its way through Oakham today (Good Friday).

The Walk of Witness began at 10.30am at the St John and St Anne Hospital before following Westgate Street into the town centre.

Attracting churchgoers and people sharing the message of Easter, the procession also saw volunteers hand out hot cross buns to passers-by, shoppers and waiting car drivers.

Oakham Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE