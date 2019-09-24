The Glinton Horticultural Society staged its 76th annual open show on Saturday.

As usual, more than 1,000 entries were received from 107 people for what calls itself “the biggest Horticultural, Arts & Crafts Show in the region.”

Hundreds enjoyed watching the colourful displays at the Arthur Mellows Village College in Glinton, with entry fees and admissions funding the £1,500 it cost to put on the event.

The society’s social secretary Frank Samet said of the show, first staged in 1943: “Over the years it has become more regional because the demographics of people who grow things have changed.

“I would like to say the show is the highlight of the village calendar but the support for us now comes from all around.

“Some of the keen flower exhibitors will travel from 40 miles away to attend our show, though 90 per cent do come from within a ten mile radius of Glinton.”

Frank continued: “The show is a large event and it probably costs £1,500 to set up, which will be made up by entry fees. As we have been staging it since 1943, I dare say we will hold it again next year.”

Frank added wanted to thank volunteers, exhibitors and local sponsors including garden centres, shops and pubs.

Pictures by David Pearson

