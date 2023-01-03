A Stamford man has been recognised in the New Year Honours List for his services to science and research.

Professor David Price has worked for University College London (UCL) since 1983.

During this time he has headed up a number of departments and published 250 research papers and chapters which have attracted more than 14,000 citations.

Professor David Price from Stamford has been awarded an OBE

He also held an integral role in the senior team as vice-provost for 15 years, which he stepped down from in summer 2022.

His work at the university has earned him an Order of the British Empire award (OBE) in the New Year Honours List.

Professor Price said: "It's an honour to have my contribution to the success of UCL, and to science and research more widely, recognised by this award.

"It's been a pleasure and I have enjoyed and benefited from working with so many talented colleagues in UCL nationally and globally."

In the role of vice-provost, Professor Price has promoted the university’s research, and its benefits for the public.

Under his leadership, it also became the country's top-rated university in the 2014 Research Excellence Framework (REF).

Professor Price continues to work at UCL doing full-time active research in the earth sciences.