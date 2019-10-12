Professor Robert Winston, the pre-eminent scientist and popular BBC presenter has captivated the children of Stamford Endowed Schools.

He spoke to Stamford Junior School pupils about science and the human body on Monday, October 7.

He then moved onto the senior schools where more than 200 pupils had the opportunity to ask a variety of questions ranging from ethical issue to biological findings, following his talk on in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and human life.

Professor Winston at Stamford Endowed Schools

Lord Winston is a professor of science and society and emeritus professor of fertility studies at Imperial College London.

In the 1970s he developed gynaecological surgical techniques that improved fertility treatments.

He later pioneered new treatments to improve IVF and developed pre-implantation diagnosis.

Professor Winston with pupils

This allowed embryos to be screened for genetic diseases and has allowed parents carrying faulty genes to have children free of illnesses such as cystic fibrosis.

He now runs a research programme at the institute of reproductive and developmental biology at Imperial College that aims to improve human transplantation.

Professor Winston has more than 300 scientific publications about human reproduction and the early stages of pregnancy.

Will Phelan, principal of the Stamford Endowed Schools, said: “Professor Winston held the students he spoke to - and the staff - absolutely spellbound.

Professor Winston talking to the Stamford Junior School pupils

"His insights into research, scientific findings and ethics resonated as much with our junior school students as they did with the sixth form.

"We were exceptionally privileged to meet him at Stamford."

To see more news from our schools, click here.