InvestSK is 'making progress' says leader of South Kesteven District Council
Published: 17:00, 26 December 2019
InvestSK is ‘making progress’, says its chairman Coun Kelham Cooke.
The council-owned economic regeneration company has produced its first Annual Review, with it reporting a list of achievements.
Launched last October, InvestSK aims to work in partnership with its owner and creator- South Kesteven District Council- to bring jobs and investment to the district.
More by this authorDarren Greenwood